Dreamers in the Quad Cities move forward after the Supreme Court DACA decision

Undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children will not be forced to leave the country. A Supreme Court decision does that for hundreds of thousands of immigrants across the country and in the Quad Cities.

Thursday’s 5-4 decision rejected the Trump Administration’s effort to end the DACA program.

The ruling states the administration did not have legal ground to rescind the Degerred Action on Childhood Arrivals policy.

Elizabeth Agapito was born in Tijuana Mexico when she was 3 month old her family moved to San Diego and said she was still in shock after finding out that the Supreme Court ruled in favor for Dreamers.

“I can’t belive we actually pulled this through that was one thing in my mind because it was a 50/50 it was a huge debate,” said Agapito.

Claudia Artola is part of the League of United Latin American Citizens or LULAC out in Muscatine and has been working closely with DACA recipients and hopes that there can be a premanent solution for them soon.

“It’s a mix of feelings you know I feel happy that these recipients are not going to be taken away from here and everything but at the same time you can see that it could be temporarily like we still do not have an actual solution for this,” said Artola. “We’re going to keep pushing advocting we’re going to keep having our lawyers help with DACA applications.”

After the decision from the Supreme Court, Agapito is now focusing on her next goal.

“Finish college that’s a very important goal for me especially now that we get to keep our DACA status,” said Agapito.