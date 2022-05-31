Mechanical dredging (strike removal) operations will begin on June 1 and continue until further notice at Steamboat, UMR Mile 503.4-503.8. Dredging will be performed seven days a week, 10.5 hours per day, from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Mariners are asked to contact the MV Rock Island or MV Davenport on channel 13, 14, 16 or 82, 30 minutes prior to transiting the area. Mariners are urged to transit at their slowest safe speed to minimize wake and to proceed with caution after passing arrangements have been made.