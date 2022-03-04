After almost three years, Tyla Sherwin-Cole will leave Dress for Success Quad Cities as executive director in early spring.

“I leave on the best of terms with a solid board, experienced staff, and a great group of volunteers,” she said in a Friday release. “I am extremely proud of all that Dress for Success Quad Cities staff, board, and Dress for Success Quad Cities volunteers the past couple of years and hold dear to my heart the relationships I’ve built during my time as Executive Director.

“I want to give my deepest gratitude to all who have been so supportive of the organization and of me personally over the past couple of years: staff, board members, nonprofit partners, funders, and, of course, our Dress for Success Quad Cities volunteers,” Sherwin-Cole said. “Without you, the organization would not be as strong and as vibrant as it is. I am so honored to have been the leader of this incredible organization and will watch with much excitement and anticipation as it continues to fulfill its mission.”

Dress for Success not only provides women with appropriate clothing for job interviews, but a stable, caring, supportive environment where women can embrace the knowledge, agency, and support they need to achieve self-defined success. They offer the essential knowledge, tools, skills, and resources required to empower women to get a job, keep a job, advance their careers, and cultivate professional and civic leadership roles.

Over the next several months, the Dress for Success board will conduct a thorough search to find their next leader. It’s their priority to find “a dynamic leader with true passion for Dress for Success Quad Cities mission: To help women get a job, keep a job, and build a career,” Sherwin-Cole said. “The job announcement will come soon and we ask for your help in identifying candidates who can help Dress for Success Quad Cities take its next steps.”

Betsy Green, the nonprofit’s board president, thanked Sherwin-Cole in a letter, citing these accomplishments:

Successfully completing our $350,000 Capital Campaign – ahead of schedule – allowing us to pay off our mortgage.

Responding immediately to the needs and challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to offer virtual programing, keeping the women we serve, our staff, and volunteers safe.

Expanding the HireHer program to include American Job Center cohorts.

Providing career services to hundreds of women in the Quad Cities.

Collecting thousands of pieces of professional clothing.

Piloting our successful Fill-A-Bag Friday sales, which not only help women buy career clothing at an affordable price, but are a consistent source of income for the organization.

Being a constant champion of the role of service in the QC community.

“Tyla’s vision and leadership will be greatly missed by the staff, board, volunteers and community partners,” Green wrote. The organization mission is to “empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.”

“Again, we cannot thank Tyla enough for the dedication, passion, enthusiasm, and motivation she has given to Dress for Success Quad Cities,” Green wrote. “She has left big shoes to fill – shoes that are probably leopard print heels.”

For more information, visit the Dress for Success website.