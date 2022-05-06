Dress for Success Quad Cities on Friday announced the hiring of Mauricio Diaz as the new executive director, to start on May 16, 2022.

Diaz’s most recent work experience was with the Iowa Democratic Party, where he has been working since 2018. He has strong experience recruiting and training staff and volunteers, speaking at countless events, and developing programs in support of organizational goals, the group release says.

He is a strong proponent for financial literacy as a path towards economic independence and an advocate for empowering women.

Dress for Success Quad Cities is based at 423 E. 32nd St., Davenport and can be reached at 563-322-1010.

“As a DACA recipient, Latinx, and ally of women in Iowa, I am excited to build strong and lasting relationships in the Quad Cities,” Diaz said. “I am thrilled to lead an organization that helps ALL women and continues to empower women to achieve economic independence, that is Dress For Success Quad Cities.”

He succeeds former executive director Tyla Sherwin-Cole, who started her new job March 14 as head of the Doris and Victor Day Foundation.

Dress for Success Quad Cities is one of 153 affiliates around the globe. The organization’s goal is to empower women toward economic stability. Dress for Success has served more than one million women worldwide by providing them with business-appropriate clothing, job-search support, mentoring and professional development programs.

For more information, visit its website.