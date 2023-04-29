As the Mississippi River continues to rise to one of the highest crest levels on record, residents in the Iowa Quad Cities served by Iowa American Water can rest assured that their drinking water continues to meet U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Safe Drinking Water Act standards and regulations, according to a news release.

Despite the flooding that is occurring in the Quad Cities, Iowa American Water’s treatment plant

along the bank of the Mississippi River is secure and protected by the permanent floodwall that was constructed in collaboration with the U.S. Corps of Engineers.

The $11.8 million project, a 2,200-ft long floodwall completed in October 2013, is an example of a successful public/private partnership. Iowa American Water partnered with the Corps of Engineers and the City of Davenport.

“We want to stress to our customers that their drinking water continues to meet all U.S. EPA

standards for safety. As we always do, we will continue to take all safety precautions necessary to

protect our water treatment facility as well as water quality to assure our customers the reliable,

high quality water service they expect and deserve from us,” said Randy Moore, president of Iowa American Water. “Our water professionals remain vigilant and proactive, continuously monitoring the quality of the water as it travels through our plant and adjusting our treatment processes accordingly.”

Iowa American Water continually monitors water quality—sampling the Mississippi River water and the water as it passes through the various stages of the treatment process. Based on the results of testing, the company has confidence that the water continues to be safe.

The floodwall protects the water treatment plant to a river stage of 29.33 feet. The previous flood of record in the Quad Cities was in May 2019, when the river stage reached 22.70 feet.

“Protecting our customers’ drinking water supply is our number one priority at Iowa American Water, and the permanent floodwall safeguards the drinking water supply for over 130,000 residents in the Iowa Quad Cities,” Moore added. “It’s business as usual at our customers’ taps because we’re going the extra mile on our end.”

Iowa American Water’s Clinton District is served by seven deep wells and is unaffected by the

current flooding.