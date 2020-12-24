Drive-by toy giveaway honors Breasia Terrell; Over 1,000 toys given out to local kids

A Davenport clothing store partnered with local businesses to make sure kids had a Christmas to remember.

D Jay’s Fashion hosted a drive-by toy giveaway over the weekend. They gave away over 1,000 toys to kids for christmas.

Cars wrapped around the blocks of 3rd and 4th streets in Davenport waiting for gifts.

Store owner Devin Jackson said it’s their way of helping out the community during a hard time.

“[There’s] a lot of people that are going without right now. Some are struggling with not having a job, or the wages to even supply Christmas for their kids,” Jackson said.

One child on their minds this year is 11-year-old Breasia Terrell from Davenport, who’s been missing since July. Volunteers wore shirts that said “Bring Breasia Home” to raise awareness.

“Bring Breasia home. It’s only right,” Jackson said. “We are out here representing for a lost princess that we lost months ago and she still isn’t found. So we wanted to make a statement today. She has not been forgotten,” Jackson said.

He said he knew it was important to pay it forward this year.

“I feel like it’s only right that we came together to step up and to fill that need in the community,” Jackson said. “With what the world is going through right now, it’s only right that we give back. We pulled the community together, and made it happen together.”

Organizer Whitney Joyner, who also co-hosted a turkey give-away with Jackson in November, said it feels good to give back.

“It feels good. It’s priceless. You just don’t know how big of an impact you can have on the community until you see it for yourself,” Joyner said.

He knows that people need help during the pandemic.

“We’re getting through it, and we’re trying our best to help others. It’s just a crazy time right now so everyone does need help.”

Putting smiles on kids faces makes the hard work worth it for Joyner.

Their act of kindness reached families during a tough time. Teaonna Nimmers grabbed some gifts for her niece and nephew and said it will help their family a lot this year.

“It lets us know that they think about us, and they think about the kids that are less fortunate. It’s good to see something positive with the pandemic that’s going on right now,” Nimmers said.

Because of the huge turn out, Jackson and Joyner said they are already looking forward to hosting another giveaway next year.

They are urging anyone with information about her disappearance to contact Davenport Police.