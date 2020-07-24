‘Drive for Lives’: QC teachers join forces with educators, parents in Des Moines to rally against Gov. Reynolds’ proclamation

Some teachers in parents in Iowa around the quad cities are upset with Governor Kim Reynolds’ plan to send kids back to school.



Friday they did something about it.

They joined forces with protesters in Des Moines for a demonstration called ‘Drive for Lives’.

A caravan started at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, and headed to East High School in Des Moines.



Everyone involved stayed in their cars for social distancing.



“Our main priority is to make sure that this is a data driven decision, and to make sure that our students and our staff, and the families of our students and staff are safe,” says local educator, Racheal Arnold.

While Governor Kim Reynolds has pushed for the start of in person classes as the coronavirus cases continue to rise. Arnold says the rally is designed to amplify the voices of those who will be most affected whenever classrooms do re-open.

“Hopefully Gov. Reynolds will hear our pleas, and grant the waivers of the schools that are requested, and push that control back over to the local school districts,” says Arnold.

Stephanie Hallberg, a local teacher joined dozens of other teachers across the quad cities.

“We want to be able to have a choice especially when we’re surging in numbers,” she says, “There’s 480,000 public school students in the state of Iowa. If .006 which is a low estimate get the virus that’s over 700 students that take that home to their families,” says Hallberg.

For parent and educator, Tracey Rivera, it was important to bring along her kids in support.

“I noticed that some people are coming. I know a lot is going on, and people are trying to stay safe, and stay home,but I think it was easy to social distance. I teach at North Scott, but I have a kid at Bettendorf, and Pleasant Valley so we can represent three districts in one,” says Rivera.