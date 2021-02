A Macomb man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday on U. S. Route 67.

The accident happened shortly before 8 a.m. when Dustan Vaughn, 63, was driving a black 2013 Ford Edge north on U. S. Route 67, northbound at 1800 North, north of Macomb in McDonough County.

The vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail.