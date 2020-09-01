Drive-in fireworks show Saturday in Cambridge

The Village of Cambridge is hosting a socially distanced drive-in fireworks display at the Henry County Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 5.

Those wanting to attend should enter through the main gate of the fairgrounds located at 321 East North Street and follow the parking instructions provided by the volunteers.

The parking spaces will be big enough to allow spectators to use lawn chairs or blankets to view the fireworks show.

Masks should be worn when outside of your designated parking area.

Pork chop meals will be available for purchase from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Henry County Pork Producers’ building at the fairgrounds.

After the fireworks, the Cambridge American Legion, located at 105 North Prospect Street, will serve a biscuit and gravy special.

While the show is free, donations will be collected at the gate to be used for future events.

The fireworks show is sponsored by a donation from Gold Star FS.