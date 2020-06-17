Drive-in theaters are making a comeback during the pandemic: Blue Grass Drive-In Theater to hold Garth Brooks concert

Drive-in theaters are making a comeback during the pandemic, but not just to display movies, but to also hold a concert with a big country star, Garth Brooks.

“Which is going to be a huge event for us here at the drive-in and the Quad Cities,” says Owner of Blue Grass Drive-In Theater, Randy Lorenz.

Lorenz says, due to the pandemic, you can’t see concerts anywhere else, so he decided to use his drive-in so that people can enjoy music, all while social distancing.

“A drive-in already kind of does that. But we’ll keep everyone 6 feet apart. We know that people are going to come six in a car probably to see this concert. We know they are going to be setting up chairs and sitting next to each other, but that’s okay, we’re ready for that,” says Lorenz.

He says he’s also ready for what could be a sold-out event.

“We have people calling from Des Moines that want to come down to the concert. Cedar Rapids, Galesburg, Peoria. We have people calling from all over. We can park 360 cars per show. We have a 9:00 show and a midnight show,” says Lorenz.

Lorenz says he grew up with drive-in theaters, and he’s excited to see how they’ve made a comeback throughout all that’s been going on.

“The more of those that we can get, I think the better off we are,” says Lorenz.

The concert is scheduled for June 27. Tickets will be available Friday.