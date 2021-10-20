Drive-through clean out your medicine cabinet event

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police Department want you to drive through and drop off unused, unneeded or expired medication Saturday.

Local law enforcement is partnering with the local youth substance use coalition, the Camanche DeWitt Coalition and the Gateway ImpACT Coalition and the Drug Enforcement Administration to help residents by offering a convenient and safe option for disposing of medication.

The Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Event is Saturday, October 23, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the Clinton County Law Center/Courthouse parking lot, located at 241 7th Avenue, Clinton.

No sharps, needles or business waste will be accepted. Medication can be left in original containers. If you are unable to attend this event, you can also drop off medication during normal business hours at one of the following locations:

HyVee Pharmacy, 901 South 4th Street, Clinton

Scott Drug, 629 6th Avenue, DeWitt

Wagner Pharmacy & Integrated Health, 1726 North 2nd Street, Clinton