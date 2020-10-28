Drive through new Halloween display for family fun

Sparkle & Winter Wonderland Productions will put on a live Halloween display, where visitors can drive by and see their favorite Halloween characters.

Gina Hampton, owner-operator of Sparkle & Winter Wonderland Productions, says in a news release the event will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at 2409 W. 36th St., Davenport.

Pre-packaged Halloween candy will be available while supplies last.

Sparkle & Winter Wonderland Productions is a Quad Cities performing arts organization benefitting various causes. Its upcoming holiday show has gone virtual this year, with “One World,” a tribute show for lives touched by cancer, and also the United States armed forces.

Shows will be live-streamed free 6-8 Saturday, Dec. 5, and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, via youtube.

A donation page link will be available.

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/sparklewinterwonderland