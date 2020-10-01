Drive-thru job fair helps people make connections despite COVID-19

Iowa Works in Davenport hosted a drive-thru job fair today to help people on their hunt for new positions.

As many job-seekers face unique barriers due to the pandemic, the agency decided to host this creative event to garner connections. More than 60 employers partnered with Iowa Works and provided information about more than 500 open positions in the Quad Cities.

Jacqueline Friemel helped organize the event. Each car received a packet with the partnering employer’s information.

“It gives folks an opportunity to find something that fits them,” she said. “When you get in a job that you enjoy, you always do well. Having so many employers reach out with positions makes it easier to find something that is a great fit.”

One woman who benefited from the event was Davenport resident Amber, who has been without work for 3 months due to her prior job laying off workers because of COVID-19. She is a single mother of 4 and says this time has been difficult.

“At this point, I am just looking for anything. Anything that can get me in the door and get me started,” she said.

She said the pandemic has negatively impacted her search.

“I haven’t had any luck finding a job because of the pandemic and everything else going around. So it’s been really tough,” she said.

Amber is hoping to find a new gig, soon, and left with a positive outlook.

“I’m hopeful,” she said.

Friemel hopes the connections made today will help people move forward.

“It’s a good day here when someone gets a job,” she said.

The next drive-thru job fair will happen at Iowa Work’s Clinton location on October 14 from 11am-1pm. For more information, visit their website here.