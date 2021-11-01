Drive up Fido or Fluffy for a check-up

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center has made check-ups easier and less stressful for you and your furry friends!

Quad City Animal Welfare Center Drive-Up Wellness Clinic

Simply drive up to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center Drive-Up Wellness Clinic and the QCAWC Clinic Team will come to you. It’s faster, more efficient, and less stressful for everyone! For safety, masking is still required for clients and the QCAWC Clinic Team.

The QCAWC Drive-Up Wellness Clinic is every Wednesday and the first Saturday of each month from 8:00-11:00 a.m., located at 612 1st Street West, Milan. More information, click here.