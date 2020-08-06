Driver abandons car after rollover accident

Davenport Police are investigating a rollover accident that occurred around 11:00 p.m. on August 5 at the intersection of East 14th and Brady Street.

A vehicle was traveling east on East 14th Street in the right lane when it attempted to turn left onto northbound Brady Street, but there was a vehicle in the left lane that was going straight.

The first vehicle swerved to avoid the other vehicle and ended up hitting the curb on the north side of East 14th Street, taking out a gas line and rolling over landing on the driver’s side.

The driver left the scene before rescue crews arrived.

The Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit is following-up on the incident.