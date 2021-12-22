Driver arrested, charged in hit and run at Muscatine High School

A man faces multiple charges after police say he hit someone with his car at Muscatine High School and fled.

Muscatine Police were called to the school on Dec. 16 around 3:30 p.m. They say the victim was hired by the school to direct traffic, and was trying stop the driver, identified as Rudy Rada, from driving in a direction that was not authorized. Rada stopped his vehicle for a moment, then accelerated towards the victim, hit them as he left the parking lot and fled the scene without stopping.

The victim was injured.

Rada was arrested Wednesday. He is charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon (vehicle), reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and no valid driver’s license.