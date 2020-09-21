Driver cited in 2-vehicle crash in Whiteside County on Sunday afternoon

A driver was cited after a two-vehicle accident shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department.

Whiteside County deputies were dispatched to Illinois Route 84 near Great River Road Antiques for the crash.

Weston A. Walston, 31, of Chadwick, Ill., was driving south on Illinois Route 84 when he failed to see a vehicle waiting to turn into Great River Antiques.

The other vehicle, driven by Darrell G. Hubbard, 90, of Maquon, Ill., had a passenger, Carol J. Morse, 76, of Delong, Ill. All occupants were treated at the scene by EMS and refused ambulance transport to a medical facility.

Walston was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and was released from the scene with a promise to comply.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Fulton police, Thomson firefighter and EMS, Fulton EMS, and Midwest Collision.