A driver whose identity has not been released was killed early Saturday in a two-car crash in Muscatine County, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

The crash happened about 6 a.m. on Highway 70 and 200th Street south of Nichols, Iowa, in rural Muscatine County. A 2015 Ford Explorer and a 2011 Chevy Malibu collided, the report says.

The Explorer crossed the center line and struck the Malibu, which was headed south. The driver of the Malibu “was not restrained by a seat belt at the time of the collision and suffered fatal injuries,” the report says.

The person who was killed was transported to Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty, the report shows.

A 4-year-old passenger, who was in a car seat in the Malibu, and the driver of the Explorer suffered minor injuries and were transported to University Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.