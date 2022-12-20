One person is dead after a rollover accident in rural Rock Falls last night.

Whiteside County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Prophet Road near the I-88 overpass in rural Rock Falls on December 19 at about 7:40 p.m. A preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle’s right side tires went onto the shoulder of the roadway, the driver overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled over, off the roadway and down a hill and the driver was ejected. EMS personnel transported the driver to CGH Hospital in Sterling, where the driver was pronounced dead.

No further details, including the driver’s identity, have been released at this time, pending notification of relatives. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Rock Falls Fire Department, CGH Ambulance and Slim-N-Hank’s.