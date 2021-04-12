Driver extricated from vehicle after rollover accident

A driver had to be extricated from her vehicle after it left the roadway and rolled in rural Morrison on Sunday.

Whiteside County Deputies responded to the single-vehicle accident at U.S. Route 30 and Hillside Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deanna Clifton, 32, of Sterling, was traveling east on U.S. Route 30 when she lost control and the vehicle left the road, struck a culvert and then rolled.

Clifton had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Morrison Fire Department. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by the Illinois State Police, Morrison Fire Department and Morrison Ambulance Department.