Driver faces charges for loaded guns, drugs, OWI after Saturday traffic stop

A 29-year-old Davenport man, found with two loaded guns and various drugs, faces multiple charges after police say he drove 80 mph in a 50 mph zone late Saturday.

Robert Barnes faces felony charges that include four controlled-substance violations, two counts of failure to affix a drug stamp, felon in possession of a firearm, and a serious misdemeanor charge of operating while under the influence – first offense.

About 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Buffalo Police stopped a 2019 Nissan Rogue in the area of U.S. Highway 22 and Rockingham Road/Oregon Avenue, Davenport, for driving 80 mph in a 50 mph zone, an arrest affidavit says.

Barnes, who was driving, had bloodshot, water eyes, smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. He failed standardized field-sobriety tests and refused to give a breath sample, the affidavit says.

A strong odor of marijuana was coming from the Nissan. Barnes admitted recently smoking marijuana inside the car, the affidavit says.

After a probable-cause search of the SUV, officers found a loaded black Smith and Wesson pistol and a loaded Ruger pistol.

Police also found 1,110 grams (about 2.45 pounds) of marijuana in plastic bags, 18 individually labeled smell-proof “Cannabis Flower” packages from California, and a baggie with 72 multicolored pills that tested positive for MDMA, ecstasy and methamphetamine in a black book bag. They also found a small plastic bag with 89 Oxycodone pills.

Further court proceedings for Barnes, who is being held on $50,000 bond in Scott County Jail, are set for Thursday and July 14 in Scott County Court.

