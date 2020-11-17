Driver flees, passenger arrested, after truck backs in to squad car

Law enforcement officers are on the lookout for a Moline man they say backed into a Rock Island police squad car, then took off on foot. Meanwhile, a Rock Island man who was his passenger was being held in jail Tuesday.

Here’s what happened, Rock Island Deputy Chief Richard Landi said:

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Rock Island police received a report about a stolen truck in the 2800 block of 18th Avenue.

An officer located and identified a 2017 Ford pickup truck the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office had reported stolen.

The driver of the truck took off when the officer attempted a traffic stop, and the vehicle later was found at an address on Blackhawk Hills Court.

When a traffic stop was attempted, the truck backed up into the squad car, and two occupants of the truck abandoned the truck and ran off.

The driver escaped, but a passenger was identified as Alexander James Downing, 22, of Rock Island. Downing faces felony charges of possession of stolen property, aggravated fleeing/eluding, and resisting/obstructing a police officer.

He also is being held in Rock Island County Jail on a Mercer County warrant for burglary.

His bond is $50,000 for each county, with a total of $100,000.

The driver of the truck was identified as Howard Lamonte Frye, 52, of Moline.

The Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Frye for charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, criminal damage to government-supported property and resisting a peace officer.

Police ask anyone with information on Frye’s whereabouts to contact Rock Island police at 309-732-2677 or Crimestoppers.