Driver: Gunfire rings out in residential neighborhood Tuesday evening

Police responded to a report of gunfire shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday on the 1200 block of 11th Street in Rock Island.
A neighbor told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, that some young people were standing on the steps of a house when one shot was fired at her while she drove past.
No one was injured. At least four people were handcuffed and placed inside a squad car. Four young people were in handcuffs sitting on the front steps of a residence, where police were inside searching for more people.
Seven squad cars and many officers were in the area.
