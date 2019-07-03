Driver in police chase faces two felonies on top of prior convictions

Police say at times he was driving 65 mph in a 25 mph zone and was in possession of a stolen gun

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man faces two felony charges tonight after leading police on a chase in Davenport.

Officers picked up 31-year-old William Walter Franklin and charged him with reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and having a gun as a convicted felon.

It started when police responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of Warren Street just after 3:30 p.m. Franklin was in a car nearby.

Police say a victim told officers Franklin had a gun. When officers approached him, Franklin drove away and police followed.

At one point Franklin was driving 65 mph in a 25 mph zone, according to police documents. He also hit two cars.

Officers chased Franklin to Lombard and Brady Streets, where they forced his onto a sidewalk. Documents say Franklin ran, but officers caught him a block away at Brady and Rushmore.

While Franklin ran from police he threw a handgun. Police recovered it and found it had been stolen out of Scott County Iowa.

Police say Franklin has been convicted on felony charges several times.

Local 4 News looked up his court records and found seven of those convictions came out of Rock Island County.

The most recent one was for conspiring to commit a felony in Duqubue County in 2016.

Neighbors react

“It’s pretty scary,” said Rusholme resident Rose Boehle, who lives with her three grandchildren one house over from where police recovered the gun.

Just one week ago Boehle said she was looking at the scene of shooting that happened just a couple blocks away.

This scene was almost at her front door.

“They keep getting closer to our neighborhood and our home,” Boehle said.

But not everyone is as shocked. Longtime resident Cindy Kuhn says this street used to be the epicenter of problems in the 80s and 90s.

“I have seen it from both sides,” Kuhn said. “It has turned around tremendously.”

The difference now is that crime isn’t starting on their street … But it is ending there.

“There’s a lot of people that go through here because of the one ways,” Kuhn said. “It’s not just this neighborhood. It’s not just downtown. It’s not just the west end. It’s everywhere.”

Kuhn says parents need to be involved more to stop juvenile crime and Boehle says there need to be stricter gun laws, but both agree on one thing.

“The citizens of Davenport are tired of this vicious circle that doesn’t seem to end and it’s continuing to get worse,” Boehle said.