Driver in police chase sentenced to 2 years

Craig Burns of Hanover, Ill., was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Kevin Ward to two years in prison for aggravated fleeing/eluding, which is a Class 4 felony.

Burns previously pleaded guilty, a news release says.

The charge is in connection with a pursuit on Aug. 28, 2020, in rural Galena and Elizabeth after Burns failed to stop for officers, says the release. Burns took off at a high rate of speed, illegally passing numerous drivers before he was apprehended in Hanover.

After he serves his sentence, he also will have one year of mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and Hanover Police Department handled the investigation. Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf announced the sentencing.