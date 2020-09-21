Driver injured after striking utility pole in Whiteside County

A Sterling, Ill., man was injured in a single-vehicle accident when his car hit a utility pole.

The crash happened about 5:15 p.m. Sunday when Whiteside County deputies, Rock Falls police, Rock Falls Fire Department, and CGH EMS responded to the crash on McNeil Road, Rock Falls, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew B. Thomas, 24, was driving south on McNeil Road when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a pole.

Thomas was transported to CGH for treatment and/or observation. Charges are pending.

Williams’ Towing assisted at the scene.