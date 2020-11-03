Driver injured in off-ramp crash Monday evening

One person was transported to a hospital Monday evening after a crash at the off ramp to 18th Avenue from Illinois Route 92 in Rock Island.

The drive left the off ramp and crashed into a ditch, and was carried out in a rescue tarp by first responders before being placed in an ambulance.

We do not know the condition of the driver.

