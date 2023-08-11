The driver of a motorcycle was injured in a single-vehicle crash in rural Port Byron.

On August 11 at 1:23 a.m., deputies from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 21000 block of Illinois Route 2 and 92. A passerby noticed a motorcycle had crashed in the middle of the roadway. The driver of the motorcycle was laying in the middle of the roadway and was injured.

Upon arrival on scene, deputies determined that a Ione male operator was involved in the accident. He was transported by MEDFORCE to the Iowa City Hospital for life-threatening injuries. There are no updates of the man’s injuries at this time.

The crash investigation is ongoing and being handled by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.