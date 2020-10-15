Driver involved in John Deere Road hit-and-run turns herself in to police

Moline Police released a photo a vehicle that is believed to be involved in a hit-and-run accident that injured a male pedestrian in the 700 block of John Deere Road on October 13, 2020.

UPDATE: The Moline Police reported that Betty Vesey, 62, of Rock Island, contacted the police department on Thursday just before 5 p.m. to report she was the driver who struck the pedestrian.

Vesey was cited for failure to report a traffic accident and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

With this incident being the second serious accident involving a pedestrian in the past few months, the Moline Police Department wants to remind the public that since John Deere Road is a State Highway, pedestrian traffic is prohibited, except for the designated crosswalks at intersections.

Also, a driver involved in an accident of any manner is required by law to contact their local police department.

EARLIER UPDATE: The Moline Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian that occurred Tuesday night around 10:45 in the 700 block of eastbound John Deere Road.

At the scene, Moline Police found a 47-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle suffering from numerous injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious, but not life threatening, injuries.

According to police, the victim was walking east on John Deere Road when he was hit from behind by a vehicle. The driver, described as a female by the victim, stopped and exited the vehicle for a short time, then left the scene of the accident heading eastbound on John Deere Road.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact the Moline Police Department Traffic Investigations at (309) 524-2210, or contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500 or via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.