Driver killed in crash early Sunday

A female driver from Rock Island whose identity has not been released died early Sunday in an accident on the 2300 block of 78th Avenue West, Rock Island.

The crash happened shortly after midnight, says a police report, which describes involved offenses as “(driving) under the influence of alcohol” and also “unlawful possession of a vehicle.”

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the driver is from Rock Island. An autopsy will be performed Tuesday. Her identity will be released once her family is notified, he said.