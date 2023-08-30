One person is dead after a single car accident in Clinton County last night.

According to a news release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton County Communications Center received a 911 call about a single vehicle roll-over accident near 320th Avenue and Highway 30 at about 11:14 p.m. on August 29. When first responders arrived, they found a 2008 Ford Focus in the westbound lanes of Highway 30.

A preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway30 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and went onto the south shoulder of the eastbound lanes. The driver over-corrected and entered the center median, where the vehicle rolled numerous times and came to a rest in the westbound lanes of traffic.

The driver of the Focus was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives. The accident remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Dewitt Police Department, Dewitt Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office.