Driver killed in single-vehicle crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Davenport man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash at 10 p.m. Saturday near DeWitt.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a crash in the 27OO block of 275th Avenue south of Dewitt, a news release says,

The preliminary investigation indicates a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado truck was headed north on 275th Avenue and didn’t make it around a 90-degree curve to the right, the release says. The vehicle left the roadway, rolled over and came to rest on its top.

The driver, 52-year-old Sean Michael Harvey, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clinton County Communications, DeWitt Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance – DeWitt, lowa State Patrol, and Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story