Driver killed in single-vehicle crash

A Davenport man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash at 10 p.m. Saturday near DeWitt.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a crash in the 27OO block of 275th Avenue south of Dewitt, a news release says,

The preliminary investigation indicates a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado truck was headed north on 275th Avenue and didn’t make it around a 90-degree curve to the right, the release says. The vehicle left the roadway, rolled over and came to rest on its top.

The driver, 52-year-old Sean Michael Harvey, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clinton County Communications, DeWitt Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance – DeWitt, lowa State Patrol, and Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted at the scene.