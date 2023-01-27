A 60-year-old Dubuque man was killed late Thursday in a single-vehicle accident, according to a news release.

James Scovel of Dubuque was identified as the driver in the crash that happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 32000 block of High Bridge Road in Jackson County, the release says.

Scovel was driving a red 2008 Ford pickup truck east on High Bridge Road about one mile east of St. Donatus when the truck crossed over the westbound lane and entered into the north ditch.

The truck then hit an embankment, which caused it to spin 180 degrees and roll onto its passenger side.

Emergency crews extricated Scovel who was the only occupant. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Bellevue Fire and Rescue, Bellevue EMS, Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office, and AirCare.