Driver killed in Whiteside County crash

A driver from Walnut, Ill., was killed shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in a head-on collision in Whiteside County.

Whiteside County deputies were dispatched to Illinois Route 40 at the Green River Bridge north of Osage Road for a two-vehicle crash, a press release says.

Upon investigation, Unit 1, driven by Alan E. Thompson, 49, of Deer Grove, Ill., was driving north on Illinois Route 40 while Timothy D. Gonigam, 58, of Walnut, was headed south.

Thompson’s vehicle crossed the center line into the southbound lane, striking Gonigam’s vehicle head-on.

Gonigam was pronounced dead at the scene and Thompson was transported to CGH Medical Center for serious injuries. Thompson later was transferred to St. Anthony’s Hospital.

Deputies were assisted by Walnut Fire & EMS, Manlius Fire Department, Yorktown Fire Department, CGH EMS, and Johnson’s Towing.