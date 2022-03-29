One driver was killed and two others were injured after a crash in Rock Falls, Ill., on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a Sterling Police Officer tried to stop a black Mercedes for a traffic violation. The driver fled from the officer and a brief pursuit ensued, a news release says.

During the chase, the Mercedes struck another vehicle in the area of 1st Avenue and 3rd Street in Sterling, then continued driving. The pursuit stopped after the Sterling officer lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Lefevre Road and 2nd Avenue, the release says.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a Rock Falls officer spotted the same vehicle headed south on 12th Avenue in Rock Falls and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The Mercedes took off at a high rate of speed as officers attempted to catch up to it, the release says.

The Mercedes pulled away from the Rock Falls officers and continued east on Route 30 across the Hennepin Canal, the release says.

The driver continued east at a high rate of speed and clipped an eastbound vehicle as it tried to pass about .25 miles east of Industrial Park Road. The Mercedes collided head-on with a pick-up truck traveling west on Route 30. Both the truck and the Mercedes were heavily damaged in the collision, the release says.

The driver of the truck suffered major injuries and was declared deceased at the scene. A passenger of the westbound vehicle was injured and transported to CGH. The driver of the Mercedes was transported to CGH with life-threatening injuries and later transferred to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, Ill., the release says.

The incident remains under investigation. The names of those involved will be released later.

Rock Falls Police are being assisted by Illinois State Police Crash Reconstructionists and Investigators. Rock Falls Fire Department, Sterling Police Department, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Whiteside County Coroner, Rock Falls Electric Department also assisted at the scene.