Driver leads police on high-speed chase, car flips, passenger has broken neck

A 32-year-old Davenport man was in custody Monday after police say he led them on a high-speed chase through Scott County and his passenger ended up with a broken neck.

Mark Howard was being held on $10,600 total bond in Scott County Jail.

Howard faces felony charges that include eluding, serious injury by vehicle (operating while intoxicated or reckless driving) and parole violation; along with misdemeanor charges of failure to maintain control, interference with official acts, first-offense operating while intoxicated (OWI,) speeding, parole violation and assault with injuries.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, Iowa State Patrol attempted a traffic stop on a white Buick LaCrosse for speeding 92 mph in a 65 mph zone on Highway 61 near Mile Marker 135, an arrest affidavit says.

When a patrol car tried to pull him over for speeding, Howard sped away headed south on Highway 61.

Howard swerved around vehicles at speeds of 140 mph in a posted 65 mph zone. He left Highway 61 at exit 125, lost control of the car and drove off the road, rolling the Buick multiple times.

Officers examined the upside-down vehicle in Eldridge.

Officers pulled Howard from the driver’s seat after they told him to exit but he refused.

Howard had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol and marijuana. Howard admitted to drinking a bottle of Hennessy and smoking a marijuana blunt two hours prior, and said he doesn’t think he should have been driving.

Howard’s passenger, who was not identified, suffered a broken neck.

Howard’s driver’s license was suspended as of 2013. He is scheduled to appear March 4 in Scott County Court.