Driver makes bomb threat during traffic stop

One person is in custody after a disturbance at a business led to a traffic stop in which the driver made a bomb threat.

The Geneseo Police Department responded around 8:15 a.m. to a report of a disturbance at a business and located the vehicle at the intersection of Chicago Street and Ogden Avenue.

During the stop, the driver made a threat of a potential bomb inside the vehicle. Police took the driver into custody and evacuated the area. The Quad Cities Bomb Squad was called in to assist and the public is being asked to avoid the area.