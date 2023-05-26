One driver is dead after a single-semi crash Friday at the interchange of Interstate 80 and Interstate 74 that released around 40 cows, causing two more crashes with cattle.

Davenport Police, Fire, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Medic EMS responded to the I-80 westbound offramp to I-74 eastbound around 3:08 a.m. after a report of a crash involving a semi.

Police say a semi with a livestock trailer lost control on the exit ramp, leaving the roadway and coming to rest on its side, “releasing 40 head of cattle.”

The man driving the semi died of his injuries.

After the initial crash, two more crashes involving a semi and a passenger car striking two cattle.

The driver of that semi was uninjured, but the driver and passenger in the car were treated for minor injuries and released by Medic EMS at the scene.

Davenport Police say they are working in conjunction with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Bettendorf Police Department, Scott County Secondary Roads, Fred’s Towing, Iowa Department of Transportation to “systematically retrieving livestock.”

Interstate 80 westbound was closed for approximately two and a half hours. The offramp from I-80 westbound to I-74 eastbound remains closed at this time. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.