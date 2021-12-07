Driver of truck that crashed into Palmer facility faces OWI charge

A 36-year-old Davenport man faces a charge of operating while intoxicated (OWI) after police say he drove a truck into a Palmer College of Chiropractic workout facility.

Kyle Phillips faces a serious misdemeanor charge of OWI – along with other traffic-related citations – after an incident on Friday, Nov. 5, court records show. He is scheduled to appear in Scott County Court on Monday.

The OWI charge was filed Sunday.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. that morning, Davenport Police responded to Brady Street/East Palmer Street for a crash, an arrest affidavit says.

Police say Phillips was driving a red 2021 Chevy Silverado north on Brady Street.

Phillips veered to the left, from the second-most west lane, the affidavit says. He lost control and went off the roadway, onto the sidewalk, and struck a light pole, the affidavit says.

Shortly after he hit the light pole, he veered left once more and struck Palmer Chiropractic’s:

⦁ Landscaping, just west of the sidewalk

⦁ Decorative brick wall, west of the sidewalk

⦁ Black metal fence, west of sidewalk

⦁ Glass from the building

⦁ Multiple items of exercise equipment.

Police saw Phillips next to his vehicle “inside the Palmer Chiropractic weight room,” the affidavit says.

Phillips had slurred speech, bloodshot/watery eyes, smelled of alcohol and had trouble with balance, police say in the affidavit. He did not want to perform breath or sobriety tests, the affidavit says, so, after a search warrant was executed, officials obtained a blood sample.

After being reviewed and signed by a judge, the sample was collected and sent to a lab. The blood draw results indicate Phillips’ blood alcohol content was 0.238 g/100 mL, the affidavit says. (To see levels of blood-alcohol content and what they mean, visit here.)

Surveillance footage from Palmer shows Phillips lose control of his truck, strike property, the building, and drive the vehicle through the weight room, the affidavit says. Once stopped, Phillips can be seen getting out of the Silverado.

Earlier, Palmer College spokesperson James O’Connor said more than 400 people use the workout facility every day. It’s a 4,600-square-foot area that opened in 2017, and is one of Palmer College’s newest buildings.