A one-vehicle accident slowed traffic around the riverfront in Davenport Tuesday morning.

East 3rd Street and East River Drive in Davenport (photo: Matt Holderman)

A car flipped over near the intersection of East 3rd Street and East River Drive in Davenport just after 9:00 a.m. Fornell Lang, the driver of the vehicle, said wet roads caused him to lose control as he was traveling to merge onto East River Drive. Lang was the only person in the vehicle.

(Google Maps)

No one was injured in the accident.