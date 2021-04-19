Driver stopped for speeding arrested on drug charges

On Saturday just after 9 p.m., Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle that was going 70 in a 55 mph zone on U.S. Route 34 near County Road 1700E south of Biggsville, Illinois.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found illegal marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, and other drug paraphernalia.

The driver, Jaqueline K. Conner, 26, of Rio, Illinois, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Conner was taken the the Henderson County Jail with no bond pending a hearing before a judge.