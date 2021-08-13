Driver stranded on I-80 gets arrested

A driver stranded on Interstate 80 in Henry County early Thursday was charged with several weapons offenses after a firearm was left “in plain view.”

It happened around 6:48 a.m. on eastbound I-80 near milepost 24.

While helping Antwaun K. Harris, an Illinois State Trooper said he noticed a firearm in the vehicle.

Harris, 25, of Chicago, was arrested and charged with being an armed habitual criminal, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a FOID card, aggravated unlawful use of weapons and illegal possession of ammunition without a FOID card.

Harris was transported to Henry County Jail, where he awaits a bond hearing.