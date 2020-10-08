Driver suffers serious injuries in Whiteside County rollover accident

An Iowa City man suffered serious injuries after a single-vehicle accident Tuesday in Whiteside County.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Interstate 88 eastbound at Milepost 38 when James R. Dobbins, 31, was driving east on Interstate 88, a news release says. “For unknown reasons,” Dobbins lost control of the 2011 Maroon Kia Sorento and ran off the roadway into a ditch on the right side.

The SUV overturned several times and came to rest on its roof. Dobbins was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

He was charged with driving while his license is suspended and issues a citation for improper lane usage. He was issued a notice to appear in court.