Driver takes out tree, railing, goes over retaining wall Monday afternoon

A pickup truck driver took out a tree and a railing, then went over a retaining wall about 1 p.m. Monday on the 2500 block of West 53rd Street, Davenport.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene at the retirement village, saw emergency responders pull the driver out of the driver’s door on the pickup truck, which was on its side. The man, who apparently had few or minor injuries, was talking with responders.

We do not know whether he was ticketed. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide updates when they become available.