A driver was transported to the hospital after her vehicle rolled multiple times on Highway 61 south near the Wapsipinicon River on Monday afternoon.

The accident happened about 4:45 p.m. Deputies said the car left the highway and rolled multiple times down the embankment, then came to rest on its top.

The driver was not able to get herself out, so emergency crews had to cut open the doors to rescue her.

We do not know the extent of her injuries. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details when they become available.