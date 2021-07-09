Driver turns himself in, faces more charges in bicyclist’s death

A 33-year-old Davenport man was behind bars again Friday to face additional charges in the June 3 death of a bicyclist in a Davenport crash.

Bobby Hunt Jr. now faces felony charges of homicide by vehicle – OWI and homicide by vehicle – reckless driving, in addition to operating while intoxicated – third or subsequent offense and leaving the scene of an accident -death.

Police told Local 4 News that Hunt turned himself in Friday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. on East Kimberly Road and Davenport Avenue. Dash cam video provided by a Local 4 News viewer shows a red vehicle running a red light and entering an intersection at the same time as other cars and one person on a bicycle, who was hit.

Hunt later was identified as the driver and only occupant of a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe. The bicyclist was Alex Marietta, 40, of Geneseo.

In an arrest affidavit, police say Hunt took off from the scene, and did not help the person who was hit.

“While speaking with officers, (Hunt) fled from uniformed officers and refused their commands to stop,” the affidavit says.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Hunt admitted he was the driver who struck the bicyclist and didn’t stop at the scene.

Police determined Hunt was driving at a high rate of speed and did not stop at a red light at the intersection where the crash occurred, and caused the collision with bicyclist, who had the right of way.

The SUV had damage consistent with striking a bicyclist, police say in the affidavit.

Hunt, released on bond earlier, was held Friday on $50,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail.