Driver walks home after crash, faces charges

A 23-year-old Apple River, Ill., man faces charges after he walked home from a crash scene Sunday morning.

About 4:45 a.m. Sunday, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department was notified about a crash on Broadway Road in rural Apple River, a new release says.

Jorden A. Radaszewski , 23, of Apple River had walked home from the crash.

He was driving north onto Broadway Road about .75 miles south of Stagecoach Trail, then veered off the right side of the road and hit a concrete culvert end.

After deputies met with him at his residence, he decided to be taken by private vehicle for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

He was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and illegal transportation of alcohol.

The crash remains under investigation.