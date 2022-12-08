A 25-year-old Moline woman faces charges after an Iowa State Trooper alleges she led a chase of more than 100 mph while running stop signs and traffic lights.

Ariel Brown faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, court records say.

About 11:08 p.m. Tuesday, the Iowa State Patrol initiated a traffic stop on a black Ford Fusion with no plates in the area of Middle Road and Interstate 74, according to arrest affidavits.

The vehicle was observed by troopers exceeding the posted 55 mph speed limit on I-74, westbound near Mile Marker 4.5. The vehicle, which had no plates, was traveling at 72 mph, affidavits say.

As troopers attempted to catch up to Brown, she accelerated rapidly and fled from troopers, affidavits allege. She took off from troopers driving a fully marked squad car with visual and audible warning signals activated. Brown exceeded the posted speed limit by more than 25 mph, troopers allege in the affidavit.

Brown had illegal narcotics while fleeing, affidavits allege. Troopers allege she committed numerous traffic offenses, and drove more than 100 mph throughout the pursuit, running multiple stop signs and traffic lights. She nearly struck vehicles as she ran the red light at Utica Ridge Road and East 53rd Street, troopers allege.

Brown lost control of her car in the 600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard after she hit spike strips placed by Davenport Police.

She as unable to provide proof of insurance for the vehicle. “It was also discovered the defendant was unrestrained during the pursuit as the seat belt was buckled behind the defendant and she was sitting on top of it,” affidavits allege.

A K9 alerted on the defendant’s car and a search was conducted. During the search troopers located numerous items of drug paraphernalia (scale, pipe, plastic bags, syringes.) She also “had in her possession the remains of a marijuana cigarette. This was located in the defendant’s small pocket in her jeans,” affidavits allege.

Brown, who was released on her own recognizance, is set for a preliminary hearing Dec. 27 in Scott County Court.