Driver who led high-speed chase through town in custody early Saturday

A driver who led law enforcement on a late-Friday high-speed pursuit through Davenport was in Scott County Jail early Saturday.

Iowa State Patrol and Davenport police were on the 1600 block of 3rd Street, Davenport, about 11:45 p.m. Friday.

The driver of a Chevy Tahoe struck a 2019 Nissan Rogue parked on the street and pushed the Nissan up against a tree.

The Tahoe driver was taken into custody and to Scott County Jail, Iowa State Troopers told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene. No one was injured.

People who heard the crash came to take pictures and watch the aftermath.

“I was walking from the gas station to get food, and this was happening,” said Taylor Steele. “It basically just smashed into a parked car.”

She was thankful to be safe.

“If I would have walked up the other side of the street, instead of this side of the street, I’d be dead,” she said.

Another person, who asked to remain anonymous, told Local 4 News he was driving in the intersection of Five Points when he saw the pursuit head down Division Street.

We do not know the name of the driver or what charges that person will face. We will continue to update this story on Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com.

There is a heavy police presence, including Iowa State , Patrol, in the 1600 block of W. 3rd St., Davenport. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, sees two vehicles crashed on a lawn and law enforcement talking to neighbors. pic.twitter.com/E7sNOdgdHj — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) July 3, 2021

There is a heavy police presence, including Iowa State , Patrol, in the 1600 block of W. 3rd St., Davenport. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, sees two vehicles crashed on a lawn and law enforcement talking to neighbors. pic.twitter.com/LdX1gArifF — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) July 3, 2021