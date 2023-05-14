A 22-year-old Davenport man is in custody after Iowa State Patrol and Davenport Police were involved in a high-speed pursuit Saturday evening.

Elijah Sanders faces felony charged of failure to affix a drug stamp. possession of a controlled substance, eluding, and felon in possession of a firearm; and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence – second offense, court records show.

Elijah Sanders (Scott County Jail)

About 7:08 p.m., Iowa State Patrol attempted a traffic stop on a blue Hyundai Sonata with no registration plates in the area of West 15th and Marquette streets, Davenport, arrest affidavits say.

Sanders failed to stop for a fully marked squad car displaying both emergency lights and sirens, police allege in arrest affidavits. He accelerated to speeds exceeding 25 mph over posted speed limits while eluding law enforcement.

Police allege that Sanders “committed numerous traffic infractions while fleeing from law enforcement, including but not limited to: speeding, driving left of center, reckless driving and failure to obey traffic control devices.” While driving on West Kimberly Road, he jumped the median and began traveling west in the eastbound lanes at oncoming traffic, police allege in affidavits.

Sanders failed to stop for the stop sign at West 15th Street and Washington Street as well as numerous red lights during the pursuit, police allege. During the pursuit, Sanders threw a semi-automatic handgun from the vehicle in the area of the 1900 block of West Kimberly Road. Officers say the 9mm gun was recovered.

Officers say that, after he was read his Miranda Rights, Sanders admitted to throwing the firearm.

At one point, Sanders exited the roadway and struck a vehicle. The defendant continued to elude officers and contact was made between Sanders’ vehicle and law enforcement. “The defendant’s vehicle spun out of control and struck a Ford F150 in the area of 3700 N. Fairmount St,” police allege in arrest affidavits.

Sanders was taken into custody at that location. A search of Sanders revealed a clear baggie containing cocaine in the right pocket of his pants. After he was read his Miranda Rights, he admitted it was cocaine, police allege.

During a probable-cause search of the vehicle because of the odor of marijuana, officers found more cocaine. “The total weight of the two baggies was in excess of 7 grams. The defendant failed to affix the appropriate drug tax stamp,” police allege in affidavits.

“Also located inside the vehicle were multiple burnt marijuana cigarettes and an open bottle of Jose Cuervo under the driver’s seat,” affidavits say.

Sanders, who is being held in Scott County Jail on a $9,000 cash-only bond, is set for a preliminary hearing May 24 in Scott County Court.

